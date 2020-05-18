Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Hull Street Energy acquires 80MW hydroelectric station in US

The newly acquired facility will deliver uninterrupted zero-carbon electricity to consumers in the Mid-Atlantic region

Monday 18 May 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Private equity firm Hull Street Energy has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in an 80MW hydroelectric facility in West Virginia.

The newly-acquired facility supplies uninterrupted, zero-carbon electricity to consumers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The deal forms part of a purchase and sale agreement executed for the acquisition of 31 hydroelectric facilities from EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners.

With this deal, Hull Street Energy affiliates now own 52 power stations across the US, generating 900MW of renewable, gas-fired and dual-fuel energy to support grid operation.

