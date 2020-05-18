Vestas to supply 11 wind turbines to Dutch wind energy project

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has landed an order to supply 11 wind turbines totalling 46MW for the first phase of the Oosterscheldekering Wind Optimisation project in the Netherlands.

The wind project, consisting of four wind parks is slated to become fully operational by spring 2022.

Vestas will supply nine V136-4.2MW turbines and two V117-4.2MW turbines to Dutch developer E-Connection, enough to generate enough power to supply 60,000 Dutch households annually.

Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the installation and commissioning of the wind turbines.