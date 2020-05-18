wpd begins construction of Corralnuevo wind farm in Spain

German renewable energy developer wpd has commenced construction on the fourth wind farm making up Spain’s Torozos wind cluster.

The 42MW Corralnuevo wind farm will employ 12 Siemens Gamesa turbines of 3.4MW capacity each – along with three wind farms in the Castilla y León region of Spain, it forms part of the ‘engine of the Spanish energy revolution’.

Arvid Hesse, wpd Country Manager, said: “The groundworks are progressing very well, so that despite the Corona pandemic, the construction process is completely on schedule.”

Slated to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corralnuevo wind farm will contribute a total of 177MW of clean capacity to the grid.