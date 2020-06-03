Energy networks help customers and suppliers by deferring £350m of charges

The UK’s energy networks are to defer up to £350 million in charges to help protect energy companies and vulnerable customers.

Following a request by the energy regulator Ofgem, the deferral of payments aims to ease cash flow concerns for struggling energy suppliers, reducing the likelihood of them going out of business.

Ofgem has confirmed that the scheme will be available as a last resort option, once all other possibilities have been exhausted.

David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “We are continuing to keep Britain’s energy flowing during the Covid-19 pandemic and offer support to customers, especially those who are vulnerable.

“We want to ensure customers are protected and recognise that this exceptional measure will help do just that.”