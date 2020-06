Tata Power, is set to take over power distribution for South Indian state Odisha.

The power utility has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission to manage supply for five cities in Odisha for the next 25 years.

Tata Power will now hold 51% equity in the management of the power supply to the state.

The company will modernise the distribution system, improve reliability, offer customer service and reduce the aggregate technical and commercial losses.