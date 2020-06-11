‘Captured waste heat could supply affordable heating and cleaner air in Poland’

Captured waste heat in Poland could provide affordable heating solutions and cleaner air to local households.

This is according to a recent study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), that studied carbon emissions and air pollution from coal-powered plants in two Polish cities.

The study notes that current Polish energy policies make it profitable for operators to continue using coal-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants, contributing a ‘significant’ amount of carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years.

IEEFA recommends the use of waste heat recovery (WHR) – this is capturing and transferring the waste heat as a clean energy resource, compared to polluting coal CHP plants.

Gerard Wynn, IEEFA Energy Finance Consultant, said: “The choice now is between two profitable options, where fossil-free WHR has additional, longer-term benefits for the environment, climate and investment risk.”

IEEFA Energy Finance Analyst, Arjun Flora, said: “We conclude that national and local Polish leaders should be bolder in addressing the major energy transition taking place, and securing a domestic energy supply. Encouraging a switch from coal CHP to gas or biomass CHP, from one polluting combustion technology to slightly less-polluting ones, is too incremental. There are no dedicated policies at present to support a switch from coal CHP to WHR plants. Such support would offer better long-term value to consumers, as well as significant air quality and climate benefits to the population.”