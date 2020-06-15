EDF seals battery trading and optimisation deal with Zenobe

Zenobe Energy has partnered with EDF to trade and optimise 59MW of its battery portfolio.

The new partnership, which aims to extend Zenobe’s access to the wholesale market, includes contracts for supply and trading of energy.

The deal will also see the two companies work together on selecting asset trading strategies.

Zenobe’s Founder Director Steven Meersman said: “This structure offers us a great deal of optionality. It allows us to retain overall control on allocating the assets for maximum benefit.”

Stuart Fenner, Commercial Lead at EDF, commented: “This deal with one of the leading owner-operators in the UK, demonstrates the strength of both our trading team’s expertise and our commercial scale as an organisation which has enabled us to develop a truly innovative deal for Zenobe.”