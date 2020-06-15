Ørsted reaches 1,500 installed wind turbine milestone

Ørsted has announced it has reached a 1,500 installed wind turbine milestone.

When Ørsted recently installed the 25th of Borssele 1 & 2’s 8MW wind turbines in the Netherlands, it was also the 1,500th offshore wind turbine installed by Ørsted.

The first installation was made in 1991 in Denmark for the Vindeby wind farm.

Ørsted is currently constructing 3GW of offshore wind and aims to have installed a total of 15GW by 2025 in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, UK and the US.

We've installed our 1,500th turbine 😮🎉🎉🥳 That's a lot of #greenenergy from #offshorewind and there's more to come as we continue to fight #climatechange 💚💨💨💚 Check out our little walk/sail through turbine history in our video… Ahhhhh… the memories… ☺️ pic.twitter.com/J139C1mkWq — Ørsted UK (@OrstedUK) June 11, 2020

The company is set to more than double its offshore wind capacity in the coming five years using larger turbines.

Anders Lindberg, Executive Vice President, Offshore EPC and QHSE, said: “The 1,500 offshore wind turbines installed by Ørsted will contribute significantly to a greener future, but there’s no doubt that the potential of offshore wind reaches far beyond that.

“Today, offshore wind power is not only a clean but also a cost-competitive alternative to power generated by the burning of fossil fuels.”