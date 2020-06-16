BayWa r.e. completes 11.9MW solar project in Japan

Global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has completed an 11.9MW solar project in Japan.

The Kuwabarajo Mega Solar No.4 solar park – spread across 24 hectares – is expected to provide clean power to up to 5,000 homes.

Daniel Gaefke, Director of Projects for the Asia-Pacific region at BayWa r.e., said: Developing mega-solar projects in Japan is a challenge, given that suitable land for construction is scarce and the permission process can easily take a few years.

“We are very proud to be playing a role in helping Japan to grow its renewable energy generation and support it as it moves from a feed-in-tariff (FIT) market towards a long-term commercial marketplace.”

The solar farm comprises of more than 31,000 solar panels and is expected to supply renewable electricity to the national grid.

BayWa r.e. further plans to develop two solar farms in Japan of total 85MW capacity.