Tata Power subsidiary to develop 120MW solar project in Western India

A subsidiary of the Indian power utility Tata Power will develop a 120MW solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has received a Letter of Award from the electrical services company Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

GUVNL will purchase renewable power from the plant through a Power Purchase Agreement for 25 years.

The plant is expected to generate up to 300 million units of energy per year and offset around 300 million kg of carbon dioxide annually.