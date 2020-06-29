EDF Renewables launches solar and battery storage partnership with Octo Energy

EDF Renewables has inked an agreement with Octo Energy to identify and build 200MW of hybrid solar and battery storage projects in England and Wales.

The partnership is part of EDF’s goal to expand its existing 1GW portfolio in the UK and reach 10GW of additional storage by 2035.

Octo Energy will help EDF find opportunities for new projects.

EDF Renewables Director of Solar and Onshore Wind Development, Mark Vyvyan-Robinson, said: “These projects will enable us to contribute to the UK’s green economic recovery from Covid-19 and help the country reach its net zero targets.”

Managing Director of Octo Energy, Nathan Welch, commented: “Our goal is to leverage Octo Energy’s development expertise with EDF Renewable’s global reach across the entire energy chain in order to deliver 200MW of low cost, low carbon renewable electricity through innovative and transformative projects.”