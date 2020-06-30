Iberdrola joins partnership to build Basque country’s ‘largest’ solar PV plant

Spanish electric utility Iberdrola has joined a public-private partnership (PPP) that seeks to develop the Basque Country’s largest solar photovoltaic (PV) plant.

Iberdrola is joined by the co-operative Mondragon Group, the Provincial Council of Alava and the Basque Government’s energy agency EVE to develop the 100MW EKIENEA project.

The project has attracted €70 million (£63.7m) of investment and could generate enough clean electricity to supply more than 160,000 people, in addition to reducing 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The renewable project is estimated to triple the Basque Country’s current solar generation capacity of 60MW

The EKIENEA plant is expected to generate hundreds of jobs in construction and maintenance and will also use its land area for the preservation of forests.