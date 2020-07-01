14 of the oddest things we’ve read about smart meters: Security, data, and privacy

In the second post in a series, Opus Energy look at those smart meter myths which prey on fears about data security and the right to privacy.

Data privacy is a big concern, and rightly so; keeping your personal information safe is of paramount importance to us. Once again, we’ve enlisted Bjoern Reinke, Drax’s Director of Data and Data Science, to help debunk these myths.

Smart meters will help hackers get their hands on my energy data

Are you concerned that your energy consumption data will be hacked and used by ill-intentioned individuals for nefarious means?

You’ve got nothing to worry about. Smart meters communicate with your energy supplier via a secure wireless network built and maintained by the Data Communications Company (DCC).

This works similarly to other technologies like mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers, and your consumption data is encrypted to a high standard. The government departments DECC and GCHQ worked with the DCC to ensure this network at least matches the standard used by banks (we think this is really cool; you can find out more here).

