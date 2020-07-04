E.ON suspends Facebook and Instagram advertising

German utility E.ON has announced it will stop publishing advertising content and spending money on Facebook and Instagram until further notice.

In the last few days, there have been a growing number of businesses joining the ‘Stop Hate For Profit’ campaign, which aims to pressure the social media giant into doing more to stop the spread of hate speech, misinformation and discrimination on itsplatform.

In an announcement, the company said: “At E.ON, we act in line with essential values, such as respect, diversity and tolerance. We expressly and resolutely oppose racism, hate speech and discrimination.

“We also expect this clear attitude from our partners. In this context, we consider it our responsibility to review our commitment and our role on Facebook and Instagram.”

As of today, more than 500 companies around the world have joined the initiative.