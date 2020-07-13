Infrastructure

Ørsted expands photovoltaic footprint with new solar farm in Alabama

The new 227MW project is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in the summer of 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 13 July 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Danish energy company Ørsted has announced the expansion of its photovoltaic footprint with the acquisition of a new 227MW solar farm in Alabama, US.

The project becomes the firm’s second solar project in the US, and alongside a solar plus storage plant in Texas, brings the total generation capacity to 647MW along with 40MW of storage capacity.

Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and CFO Onshore, says: “The acquisition of Muscle Shoals continues the expansion of our solar portfolio and further diversifies the geographic footprint of our asset base by establishing a foothold in the rapidly growing Southeast solar market.”

The solar farm is expected to be operational in the summer of 2021.

