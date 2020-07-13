Ørsted expands photovoltaic footprint with new solar farm in Alabama

Danish energy company Ørsted has announced the expansion of its photovoltaic footprint with the acquisition of a new 227MW solar farm in Alabama, US.

The project becomes the firm’s second solar project in the US, and alongside a solar plus storage plant in Texas, brings the total generation capacity to 647MW along with 40MW of storage capacity.

Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and CFO Onshore, says: “The acquisition of Muscle Shoals continues the expansion of our solar portfolio and further diversifies the geographic footprint of our asset base by establishing a foothold in the rapidly growing Southeast solar market.”

The solar farm is expected to be operational in the summer of 2021.