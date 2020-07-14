UK Government unveils record £5.2bn flood defence plan

The government has announced a record long term investment of £5.2 billion to tackle flooding and protect the country from the impacts of climate change.

The funding will support the creation of around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences to better protect 336,000 properties in England by 2027, in addition to helping households and businesses get bak on their feet more quickly after flooding.

The plan sets out five key commitments, supported by more than 40 actions, which include upgrading and expanding flood defences and infrastructure across the country, managing the flow of water to both reduce flood risk and manage drought and harness the power of nature to not only reduce flood risk but deliver benefits for the environment, nature and communities.

Around £200 million will be invested in projects such as sustainable drainage systems and nature-based solutions like water storage areas that is expected to boost wildlife.

In addition, up to £170 million will be spent to accelerate work on shovel-ready flood defence schemes that will start construction this year or 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Last winter I saw for myself the misery and upheaval that flooding can bring to lives and livelihoods and I said we would do more to help people. This long term plan will help push back the flood waters and protect hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and livelihoods.

“Our record investment will also stimulate economic growth across the UK as we build back better.”