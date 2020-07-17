US invests $100m in energy frontier research centres

The US Government has announced $100 million (£80m) in funding for research centres aimed at accelerating scientific breakthroughs needed to build a “21st-century energy economy”.

It will support 10 Energy Frontier Research Centres (EFRCs), which include six new centres and renewals of two existing ones – all to be funded for up to four years.

An additional two existing centres have also been awarded two-year extensions to support the completion of research that is in progress.

The Department of Energy (DOE) says the EFRCs will help to accelerate scientific discovery and understanding in energy-relevant fields and lay the groundwork for future advances in electronics, innovations for quantum information sciences, production of chemicals, fuels and materials from discarded plastics and nuclear waste remediation.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “The EFRC program has been one of our most innovative and successful basic science research efforts, driving progress in a wide range of important scientific fields. Through these research centres, the Department is mobilising America’s scientific workforce to lay the foundation for the nation’s future energy innovation, security and prosperity.”