US invests $97m in bioenergy research and development

The US Government has announced more than $97 million (£74m) in funding for projects aimed at accelerating bioenergy research and development.

It will be shared by 33 projects, which will improve the performance and lower the cost and risk of technologies that can be used to produce biofuels, biopower and bio-products from biomass and waste resources.

Projects include waste to energy strategies for municipal solid waste, cost reduction of algal biofuels by improving carbon efficiency and by employing direct air capture technologies and the development and testing of low emission, high-efficiency residential wood heaters.

In addition, it includes the development of innovative technologies to manage major forms of urban and suburban waste, with a focus on using plastic waste to make recycled products and using wastes to produce low-cost biopower.

Mark W. Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy said: “Advancements made in bioenergy technologies will help expand America’s energy supply, grow our economy and enhance our energy security.

“These projects will ensure the United States’ leadership across all segments of the growing global bioeconomy and allow us to provide U.S. consumers and businesses more homegrown energy choices for their fuels and products.”