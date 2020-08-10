Equinor appoints Anders Opedal as new CEO

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has announced the appointment of Anders Opedal as its new President and CEO.

He will take over the role from 2nd November 2020, replacing Eldar Sætre, who will retire after six years as CEO and more than 40 years in the company.

Mr Opedal joined Equinor as a petroleum engineer in 1997, spending many years in Drilling and Well and also serving as Chief Procurement Officer before his position as Executive Vice President Technology, Projects and Drilling.

In 2011, he was chosen to lead the company’s around NOK300 billion (£25.4bn) project portfolio.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen, Chair of the Board of Directors at Equinor said: “The Board is proud to present Anders Opedal as our next CEO. Equinor is entering a phase of significant change as the world needs to take more forceful action to combat climate change. The board’s mandate is for Anders to accelerate our development as a broad energy company and to increase value creation for our shareholders through the energy transition.”

Mr Opedal added he is “honoured and proud” to take over the responsibility as CEO.

He said: “I am confident in Equinor and all our people and in our ability to change and continue creating long term value for our shareholders also in a low carbon future. We have a great starting point for what will be a massive transition with our strong assets, outstanding competence, technology and innovation skills and we have highly engaged people and strong values to guide us in this process.

“Together, we will accelerate the development of Equinor as a broad energy company and our growth within renewables.”.