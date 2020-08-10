Planning for uncertainty: What’s happening with Third Party Costs?

Only 40% of a business electricity bill covers the cost of electricity. The remaining 60 per cent is made up of Third Party Costs (TPCs) that are designed to help ensure the whole country has a safe and secure supply of energy we can all rely on.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been an unprecedented fall in demand for electricity. Along with the huge amount of electricity being generated by renewable sources such as wind and solar, this has brought about equally unprecedented increases in some of these TPCs as National Grid works to keep our power supply balanced.

Experts predict that this is likely to lead to a rise in TPCs for businesses, find out Haven Power’s view here.

This is a promoted article.