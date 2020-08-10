Hybrid BMW switches to electric mode while entering low emission zones

Software will soon enable hybrid cars to switch to electric vehicle (EV) mode when entering low emission zones in London and Birmingham.

BMW has launched a new ‘world-first’ digital service named eDrive Zones, which automates the process of switching to electric-only power when a BMW plug-in hybrid vehicle enters designated areas in the UK.

The software ensures electric power is used during the part of the journey within the low emission zone if the journey destination is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system.

The low emission zones in London and Birmingham are highlighted graphically on the vehicle’s navigation screen, so drivers can see their location.

This feature, which has already been enabled in BMW models, covers also the TFL Congestion Charge, Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) zone in London, whilst in Birmingham, the service will function in the city’s planned Clean Air Zone, which is due to be implemented in 2021.

Pieter Nota, BMW AG board member for Customer, Brands, Sales said: “BMW eDrive Zones technology supports customers to drive emission-free in London and Birmingham. It improves air quality in cities fast and reduces running costs for drivers. It’s win-win for everyone.”