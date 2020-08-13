Phillips 66 to transform oil refinery into ‘world’s largest’ renewable fuels plant

US refiner Phillips 66 has announced plans to reconfigure its San Francisco refinery and turn it into what it claims to be the ‘world’s largest’ renewable fuels plant.

The plant, which was producing crude oil, will now produce fuels from used cooking oil, fats, greases and soybean oils.

The Phillips 66 Rodeo Renewed project is estimated to produce 680 million gallons annually of renewable diesel, renewable gasoline, and sustainable jet fuel.

Combined with the production of renewable fuels from an existing project in development, the plant is expected to produce more than 800 million gallons a year of renewable fuels.

Using the existing infrastructure to bring in cooking oil, fats, greases and soybean oils from around the world, the project aims to supply renewable fuels primarily to the California market.

Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, said: “Phillips 66 is taking a significant step with Rodeo Renewed to support demand for renewable fuels and help California meet its low carbon objectives

“We believe the world will require a mix of fuels to meet the growing need for affordable energy, and the renewable fuels from RodeoRenewed will be an important part of that mix.”

The firm, which manages $55 billion (£42.1bn) of assets, has also announced plans to shut down a carbon plant and a refining facility in California in 2023.