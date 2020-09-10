Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

New partnership aims to inspire young nuclear professionals

The Young Generation Network Industrial Partnership will encourage educational attainment and professional qualifications

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Thursday 10 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

A new year-long leadership partnership aimed at inspiring and supporting young people to join the nuclear energy industry has been launched.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and the Nuclear Institute (NI) have launched the Young Generation Network (YGN) Industrial Partnership, which will encourage educational attainment and professional qualifications.

The NDA and its group of companies will actively work with the YGN to support young professionals through a series of events and underpin workforce pipeline development and overall nuclear professionalism and sector marketing.

NDA Chief Executive David Peattie said: “I am really pleased we have developed this important partnership. Our leaders across the NDA group are committed to supporting early-career colleagues and in effectively attracting young people to work in the decommissioning sector.

“This exciting agreement cements an already close relationship and will allow our young people across the group, with the support from senior figures to further inspire our young professionals into becoming the next generation of leaders.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast