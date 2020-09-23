INEOS signs 10-year offshore wind power deal with ENGIE

INEOS has struck a 10-year wind power purchase agreement (PPA) with ENGIE for heavy industry in Belgium.

The 84MW deal is expected to reduce INEOS’ carbon footprint by around 1.1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of taking 100,000 cars off the road each year.

It is claimed to be the largest-ever industrial wind power purchase deal in Belgium.

ENGIE will start supplying renewable power from the 370MW Norther offshore wind farm in the North Sea from January 2021.

It will initially be used by existing INEOS production sites and later by Project ONE – the company’s investment in two chemical plants for the production of ethylene and propylene in Antwerp announced last year.

John McNally, CEO INEOS Project ONE said: “This agreement is an important step for INEOS in reducing emissions from energy consumption in Belgium.

“Project ONE will be the most energy efficient chemical complex of its kind in Europe, using the newest technologies. Our propane dehydrogenation unit has been designed with a maximum level of electrification, which makes it possible to virtually eliminate indirect emissions by using only green electricity. In the coming months, we will continue to look at the options for further expanding the use of renewable energy.”