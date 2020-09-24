British Olympians and Paralympians urge government to ‘race to win’ against climate change

A letter supported by 300 GB Olympians and Paralympians, including 37 Olympic and Paralympic Champions, has been sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to prioritise the environment in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the signatories are Sir Steve Redgrave, Sir Mo Farah and Paula Radcliffe.

They wrote in the letter: “We can sit timidly in the pack, pretending that we have no role to play in the unfolding race. Or, like the athletes, we would have watched this summer we can race to win.

“We urge your government to act consistently with the recognised need for ‘urgent action’ by developing a truly green approach to recovery from the pandemic.”

The group also argues the UK has a ‘golden’ opportunity with the COP26 and G7 presidencies next year to show international leadership.

The move comes before the Prime Minister addresses the United Nations General Assembly this Saturday.