Infrastructure

Equinor announces new oil and gas discovery

Recoverable resources are estimated at up to almost 38m barrels of oil equivalent

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Tuesday 29 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Norwegian energy company Equinor and its licence partners Petoro and Wellesley Petroleum have announced a new oil and gas discovery at the Swisher prospect.

Recoverable resources are estimated to be in the range of two to six million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent, corresponding to 13 to 38 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Three wells were drilled around seven kilometres west of the Fram field and 130 kilometres northwest of Bergen.

Nick Ashton, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Exploration in Norway said: “We are working continuously on keeping an exploration portfolio that forms the basis for high-value creation and in addition can be produced with a low carbon footprint. This discovery contributes to reaching this goal.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast