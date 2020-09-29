Nearly two-thirds of Brits are willing to sacrifice part of their salary to tackle climate change.

That’s according to research carried out by cable giant Nexans, which surveyed 2,210 people from across the country about whether they would be willing to take a financial hit to save the environment – 65.8% of UK respondents said they would be willing to donate part of their salary to help drive down emissions and avoid rising temperatures.

As many as 56.5% of workers are prepared to donate up to 5% of their income, – of 16 to 24-year olds, 79% are prepared to donate as much as 10% of their salary.

The most generous part of the country seems to be London, with 73.3% prepared to donate part of their salary, while only 62.3% of Northerners are willing to do the same.

The survey revealed 29% of people believe fighting climate change has become more of a priority since the coronavirus pandemic – among people aged between 16 and 24, this figure rises to 35.1%.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans says: “Electrification raises a number of challenges and paradoxes that must be overcome. And it will only happen with the direct involvement of the populations concerned.

“These surveys provide a better understanding of the level of information and disinformation in public opinion as well as their level of acceptability of these lifestyle changes.”