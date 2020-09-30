Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

New £2m fund for sustainable food packaging hub in Wales

The AMRC Cymru will develop an emerging technology demonstrator that will accelerate the adoption of waste-reducing innovations in the food and drinks packaging industry

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Wednesday 30 September 2020
The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre is a £20m state-of-the-art research and development facility. Image: AMRC Cymru

A research and development facility in North Wales has been granted £2 million in funding to develop a hub for the development of sustainable food packaging.

The £20 million University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru secured the BITES (Business, Innovation and Tourism Escalator Scheme) funding to develop an emerging technology demonstrator specifically for the Welsh food and drink sector that will accelerate the adoption of waste-reducing and environmentally-friendly innovations in the packaging industry.

The funding will also be used for prototyping production processes and equipment infrastructure that supports the progress of new designs, materials and processes.

The hub will exhibit the AMRC Cymru’s capabilities in advanced automation, collaborative robotics, additive manufacturing and visualisation and there will also be prototyping and functional test equipment for new packaging solutions and ideas.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy & Rural Affairs said: “We want to see the food, drink and packaging industry reducing its reliance on manual labour and increasing skill levels within the sector and are extremely interested in exploring innovation in processes. This will drive forward the industry into a new era of green growth in the Welsh economy and it is vital the sector responds to these high potential opportunities.

“This can only be achieved by urgently developing new processes and incorporating the new technologies to tackle single-use plastic and recycling.”

The food and drinks supply chain in Wales employs around 229,500 people and has an annual turnover of £22.1 billion.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast