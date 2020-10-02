‘UK’s first’ fully electric emergency ambulance looks to provide a cure to vehicle emissions

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has unveiled what claims to be ‘UK’s first’ fully electric emergency ambulance.

WMAS has worked with vehicle conversion specialist VCS to develop the e-ambulance, which uses zero-emission powertrain technology and is powered by lithium-ion batteries fitted in the underside of the ambulance floor pan.

The design is powered by a 96kW battery pack which provides a top speed of 75mph and can achieve a range between 105 and 110 miles with a current recharge time of four hours.

Project partners plan to work on further developments to the vehicle to increase its capability including delivering a two-hour charge time.

WMAS Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh said: “Working with industry specialists like VCS, we have used aircraft-style technology and design to create the most hi-tech and lightest ambulances in the country. This has continually reduced our impact on the environment by lowering our carbon dioxide levels and ensured that patients receive the highest standards of safety and comfort.

“It is therefore a logical next step for us to be the first ambulance service in our country to introduce a fully electric emergency ambulance. Given Birmingham is introducing a clean air zone, this is a sensible and advantageous step forward for so many reasons.”