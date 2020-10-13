Efficiency & Environment

National Insulation Association calls on government to extend £2bn Green Homes Grant

The body’s concerns stem from the lifespan of the initiative which is considered to be too short to deliver the ambitious government’s target of 600,000 homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 13 October 2020
National Insulation Association (NIA) has called on the government to extend the £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme.

The body notes the short lifespan of the initiative may not help the government achieve its target of 600,000 homes that would benefit from the scheme.

In a letter sent to Chancellor of the Exchequer, NIA said the three-month validity of individual vouchers and the scheme’s end date, which is 31st March 2021, could limit the real potential of the programme.

It adds four and a half months is not enough time for the industry to respond to the thousands of customer enquiries and deliver insulation and low carbon measures.

Derek Horrocks, Chair of the National Insulation Association said: “However, we must now address the concerns being echoed across the sector. Four and a half months from the point at which the first vouchers will be issued is not enough time to deliver on the Government’s aspirations for energy efficiency and job creation.

“We are heading into winter, a time of year which already creates weather challenges for many green home improvements. On top of this, the nation and the workforce are still grappling with the impacts of a pandemic.”

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.

