Helping you through uncertain times

In the last few months, demand for electricity has fallen to unprecedented lows. Renewables like wind and solar have provided a consistently high proportion of the power needed for our homes and businesses, while the system has run for lengthy periods without coal generation at all.

Understanding what these changes might mean for your business is a major challenge.

In these uncertain times, Haven Power are here to help. They’ve produced a report designed to help energy managers and TPIs through uncertainty.

Find out more here.

This is a promoted article.