Scottish Government greenlights construction of Scotland’s ‘tallest’ wind farm

The project consists of 22 turbines at a maximum height of 220 metres

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 21 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The Scottish Government has given the go-ahead to what claims to be Scotland‘s ‘tallest wind farm.

Located in East Ayrshire and developed by the energy firm Banks Renewables, the Lethans wind farm consists of 22 turbines, at a maximum height of 220 metres, which is considered to be the tallest turbines granted planning permission in Scotland to date.

The wind turbines will have a maximum output of up to 105.6MW.

During a lifespan of 30 years, the wind farm is predicted to contribute at least £7.1 million into a local community benefit fund and another £7.1 million to East Ayrshire Council’s Renewable Energy Fund.

Robin Winstanley, Sustainability and External Affairs Manager at Banks Renewables, said: “As well as being a meaningful advance in Scotland’s green energy agenda, approval for Lethans will also deliver real, deep and long-lasting benefits to the local people, the environment and to the economy of East Ayrshire.”

