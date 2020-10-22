West Burton C gas-fired power station granted development consent

The West Burton C power station, which will have a generating capacity of up to 299MW, has been granted development consent.

The Planning Inspectorate gave the go-ahead following an application submitted by EDF Energy (Thermal Generation) Ltd on 30th April 2019.

The power station will consist of up to five open cycle gas turbines and associated buildings, structures and plant, as well as associated development within the boundary of the existing West Burton Power Station site, near Gainsborough, in the county of Nottinghamshire.

Once operational, the plant is expected to provide generation when required and not run continuously.

It was the 96th Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project and 60th Energy Project to have been examined and decided within the timescales laid down in the Planning Act 2008.

