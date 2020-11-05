ENGIE’s £30m renewable energy park in North East Lincolnshire greenlighted

ENGIE has secured the go-ahead for a £30 million renewable energy park in North East Lincolnshire.

The 50MW solar farm and battery storage facility is forecast to generate enough energy to power 9,000 homes and cut around 165,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in its 30-year lifespan.

The consented scheme, named North East Lincolnshire (NEL) Energy Park, would occupy 47 hectares of farmland.

Matthew Hayes, Senior Business Development Manager for ENGIE UK and Ireland, said: “Never has there been a more imperative need to tackle climate change. We need to accelerate the transition towards a net zero economy. This energy park has the capacity to significantly reduce carbon emissions and support the council’s climate emergency action plan.”

Councillor John Fenty, Cabinet member for Business and Regeneration at North East Lincolnshire Council, commented: “North East Lincolnshire is at the heart of the UK’s green industrial revolution.

“We are already an area already renowned for its fuel production and offshore wind industry and to have this solar park here is another strand to the ever-growing bow.”