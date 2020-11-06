Could the Covid-19 pandemic open up a brave new world of global climate action?

Click here to attend this webinar.

The coronavirus pandemic has given us multiple lessons.

One of the things it has taught us is how fast our priority pyramid can be turned upside down in a new world where nothing stays the same.

Despite the fact that social distancing measures relegated climate action to taking place behind keyboards, smartphones and video conferencing platforms, the fight to tackle the climate emergency has not been damaged.

According to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the same human activities driving biodiversity losses and climate change are also making pandemics more frequent.

The events of this year have only underscored the urgency of climate action – and we can still act, by taking actions such as riding a bike to make essential journeys, by cutting the amount of waste we generate every day or even by just attending virtual chats between David Sir David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg.

Someone who hasn’t stopped his environmental mission no matter whatever the circumstance is Jonathon Porritt, Co-Founder of Forum for the Future.

Jonathon is a veteran campaigner and eminent writer, broadcaster and commentator on sustainable development and will be speaking about the importance of saving the planet during a headline session taking place at 11:00 on November 12th during Energy Live Xpo 2020.

