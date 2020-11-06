Click ‘Attend’ below to register for the headline session with Fiona Ball, taking place at 11:00 on November 9th

Fiona Ball is Director of the Bigger Picture at Sky, Europe’s leading media and communications company, responsible for its sustainability strategy and performance. She spearheads the group’s responsible business, social impact and cause-related strategy, marketing, plans and campaigns.

The Bigger Picture strategy focuses on three material issues – Young People, Environment and Communities, and under Fiona’s leadership, has delivered world-leading strategies and campaigns including Sky Zero, Sky Ocean Rescue, Sky Cares and Sky Academy Studios. Fiona was also responsible for Sky Rainforest Rescue, Sky’s six-year campaign and partnership with WWF.

Alongside this, Fiona is responsible for Sky’s environmental impact, through sustainability of its product and services, access services, responsible sourcing, child safety, stakeholder engagement and reporting, and maintaining Sky’s leadership position on climate change.

Fiona possesses an honours degree and masters in environmental management from Brunel University, is a Chartered Environmentalist and a member of the Institute of Environmental Management. She lives in Surrey with her husband and three children.

Please note, all data you provide through pre-registration will be shared with our webinar partners once you have viewed the webinar. If you do not wish your data to be shared with the partner, please email [email protected] detailing the specific webinar.

Return to Energy Live Xpo homepage