GE unveils ‘most powerful’ onshore wind turbine

GE Renewable Energy has officially introduced the latest version of its Cypress onshore wind turbine platform, making it the company’s most powerful onshore wind turbine available.

The 6.0-164 turbine is expected to increase annual energy production (AEP) by up to 11% compared to the 5.3-158 model.

The company says the upgrade features a two-piece blade that improves logistics and drives costs down.

Each turbine will produce enough electricity to power around 5,800 European households.

The new model has been designed with services in mind, facilitating up-tower repairs and featuring condition-based predictive services that will improve return-to-service and uptime, while lowering lifecycle costs.

Peter Wells, CEO of GE Onshore Wind Europe, GE Renewable Energy said: “The Cypress platform is already providing our customers the ability to lower the cost of onshore wind and gain added flexibility in siting turbines. This latest product in the platform will help them drive additional growth of clean, renewable wind power across Europe and beyond.”

The turbine model is expected to be in the field by 2022.