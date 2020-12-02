Vestas bags 534MW order for ‘largest wind project in Latin America’

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order to supply wind turbines for the 534MW second stage of what is considered to be the largest wind project in Latin America.

The order, which was placed by the Brasilian developer Casa dos Ventos, is for the Rio do Vento complex, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil.

The extension will add to the 504MW first phase of the wind park, which is currently under construction.

This is the third contract signed between the partners in less than two years, totalling 1.2GW of wind turbines.

Javier Rodriguez, President of Vestas Mediterranean, said: “The scale of this project shows the potential of clean energy in Brazil and it marks a big step forward in the country’s energy transition towards a more sustainable future”.

The project is expected to become operational in 2023.