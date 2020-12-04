Helping you find the right electricity supplier for your business

Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

It’s commonplace for businesses to switch electricity suppliers to help them save money and achieve greater sustainability. Yet finding the right one can seem daunting. This becomes more difficult if you’re looking to get more from your energy usage or putting your electricity contract out to tender for the first time.

Harry Matyjaszek
Friday 4 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Haven Power’s handy step-by-step guide and free Request for Proposals (RFP) templates, will help you complete the procurement process.

There’s a lot at stake when considering a change to your business electricity contract. The array of suppliers on the market, the products and services they offer, and the complexity of like-for-like comparisons. Add to this the recent need for companies to start thinking more sustainably and strategically about their energy usage, it can be easy to feel a little overwhelmed.

Read more here.

This is a promoted article.

