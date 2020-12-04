SSE Business Energy is sponsoring Net Zero Leaders at TELCA 2020 – and here’s the shortlist…

We are delighted to remind you that SSE Business Energy is sponsoring TELCA 2020’s Net Zero Leaders award.

This year, our industry-recognised awards show is taking place online on the 11th of December.

We have relaunched the awards to make them more rigorous and relevant. So our thanks to the more than 100 consultancies that were interested in entering. Each entering business was subject to a testing interview session of 80 questions covering all aspects of their business and work with customers – please see the final shortlist below.

Nikki Flanders, SSE’s Energy Customer Solutions Managing Director, said: “At SSE Business Energy, our mission is to make green energy and low carbon solutions available to businesses of all sizes across the UK. That’s why we wanted to be a sponsor of these awards to raise the importance of everyone in the energy sector being committed to help make that happen.”

TELCA Judge Susan McDonald said: “In the year when the UK Government’s green industrial revolution ten point plan has been announced, and as we look forward to 2021 with a focus on COP26, there is much to be celebrated in terms of the global focus on decarbonisation and achieving Net Zero to tackle climate change.

“Energy consultancies are being recognised through the Energy Live Awards as they play an integral role in supporting their customers to review, reduce, rebalance and drive forward their Net Zero roadmaps and initiatives. These consultancies, ranging from staff sizes of 3 to 250+ in their Net Zero teams, each highlighted that focus is required on reduction before offsetting.

“We must mobilise now to achieve our Net Zero targets for 2050, action is needed urgently, and we have an opportunity to recover from COVID-19 impacts by focussing on building a sustainable and green economy.”

Net Zero Leaders sponsored by SSE Business Energy

Amber Energy

Brownlow Utilities

Businesswise Solutions

DB Group

Energise

ENGIE Impact

Envirogy Power

Mitie

SaveMoneyCutCarbon

Schneider Electric

Shields Energy

YPO