Good Energy to launch ‘time-of-use’ tariff for EV drivers

Good Energy has announced plans to launch a new ‘time-of-use’ tariff for drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in early 2021.

The tariff will offer a lower price and longer off-peak charging window, starting earlier in the evening compared to other tariffs on the market.

The supplier said the tariff will allow customers to not only use clean energy but support them using power to charge their vehicles at times of day “when the whole grid is cleaner”.

It has been developed using in-depth market research from EV data provider Zap-Map, which provided insight on the preferences of drivers around charging.

The announcement follows Good Energy’s increased investment in Zap-Map to take a majority stake earlier this year.

Juliet Davenport, CEO and Founder of Good Energy and Chairman of Zap – Map added: “The electrification of transport sits at the heart of the green revolution we are now witnessing. Put simply – any policy commitment towards achieving net zero cannot be delivered without fundamentally reshaping transport. The EV market in the UK, already growing fast, will have to accelerate even faster.

“Good Energy is primed to position itself at the heart of this revolution. Zap-Map was an initial critical step for us. The strategic partnerships we have announced today, alongside the launch of our new EV tariff are the next steps. We will be helping to drive a cleaner greener future for transport.”

The supplier has also announced three new partnerships with Mina, Horizon Energy Infrastructure and Select Car Leasing.