New €200m investment to support greener bus fleets across France

Local and urban mobility authorities looking to electrify their bus fleets will be offered the financing

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 15 January 2021
Image: EQRoy/Shutterstock

A new €200 million (£178m) investment platform has been announced to finance the energy transition of bus fleets across France.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banque des Territories will each invest €100 million (£89m) in the platform, which will offer financing to local and urban mobility authorities looking to electrify their bus fleets.

It will finance up to 100% of the eligible project costs – purchase cost of buses and associated charging infrastructure – and offer a capped interest rate that fluctuates inversely with changes in electricity prices.

EIB Vice President Ambroise Fayolle said: “As the EU climate bank, the EIB is delighted with the creation of this innovative platform in partnership with Caisse des Dépôts. The transition to a low carbon economy will play out at the local level and in the day-to-day lives of the French people.

“Financing and supporting local authorities in their sustainable transport projects is done with a single objective in mind – to make the European Union the first greenhouse gas-neutral economy by 2050.”

