Wind turbine giant Vestas announces 220 layoffs as part of ‘internal reorganisation’

Wind turbine giant Vestas has announced plans to cut 220 jobs as it integrates the MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MVOW) joint venture into its business.

The company said the layoffs will affect staff in Denmark and the UK.

The integration of Vestas and MVOW into one organisation, which is planned to have a shared operating model, follows the acquisition that took place last month.

In an announcement, the company, which employs more than 29,000 people globally, said its plans will help the company build a stronger and more competitive presence in the onshore and offshore market.

Henrik Andersen, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Vestas, said: “We have now started implementing our integration plans, which unfortunately includes letting around 220 hardworking colleagues go.

“It is never easy to make such a decision or say goodbye to good colleagues but integrating and simplifying two companies inherently creates overlaps between functions and it’s, therefore, necessary if we want to create a competitive and scalable organisation”.