Boeing commercial flights to use sustainable fuels by 2030

Boeing commercial aeroplanes will fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) by 2030.

The aerospace giant committed to exploring what is needed for its current and future commercial aeroplanes to fly on 100% SAFs and to work with regulatory authorities to increase the blending limit of the jet fuel.

Boeing has previously trialled the replacement of petroleum jet fuel with SAFs on test flights.

The firm said SAFs are mixed with conventional jet fuel up to a 50/50 blend, the maximum allowed under current fuel specifications.

It is estimated that aeroplanes need to fly on 100% SAFs before 2050 to meet aviation‘s commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by mid-century.

According to the US Department of Energy, SAFs reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% over the fuel’s life cycle, with the potential to reach 100% in the future.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and Chief Executive Officer Stan Deal said: “Our industry and customers are committed to addressing climate change, and sustainable aviation fuels are the safest and most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades.