Australian government to build ‘futuristic’ net zero homes with Tesla batteries

Tesla’s Powerwall batteries paired with solar photovoltaics will be used to power ‘futuristic zero-emission’ homes in Australia.

The government of the Australian state of Queensland has sealed a deal with the solar batteries installer Natural Solar. It will build new residential developments with solar PV and battery storage which combined, will have on and off-grid capability and the option to link to a virtual power plant to generate income for the homeowner.

The Carseldine and Oxley homes will also be fitted with heat pump hot water systems, WiFi air conditioning and electric vehicle chargers.

According to an energy assessment, the new energy-efficient homes could bring to homeowners an AUD$1,600 (£902) saving every year on their power bills.

The state has set a renewable energy target of 50% by 2030.

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said: “We’re hoping to inspire more home builders and developers to design and build sustainable, net zero emission homes across Queensland.”