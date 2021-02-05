Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport steps down after 20 years

Juliet Davenport of Good Energy has announced she will step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer and will take up a non-executive Director position in the company, as well as its subsidiary Zap-Map.

Mrs Davenport, who founded Good Energy two decades ago, will remain in position until a successor is found.

Good Energy developed over 50MW of solar and wind assets, grew the supply business and recently announced it secured the majority stake in Zap-Map, the app for the electric vehicle charging sites.

Juliet Davenport said: “I’m immensely proud of Good Energy and the work that it has done in transforming the UK energy horizon, leading on decentralised energy, innovating in green funding and challenging the market at every step to become zero carbon.

“As the industry moves from a world of megawatts to megabytes it is time to bring a fresh approach to taking the company forward, making it an optimal time for this transition. I look forward to supporting the new CEO when they are appointed to assist with the transition to true mid-21st-century energy as a service business, in a world moving faster towards zero carbon.”

One year ago, Juliet Davenport spoke to ELN how the pandemic would likely change things for the energy sector.