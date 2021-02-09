Pete Nisbet, former Managing Director of Mitie Energy, set to lead edenseven – a new energy and environmental management consultancy

Cambridge Management Consulting has today announced the launch of edenseven – a new subsidiary of the Cambridge Management Consulting group dedicated to energy and environmental transformation. edenseven is being launched in partnership with experienced non-executive and Green Tech investor Chris Rowley. Pete Nisbet, former MD of Mitie Energy, will lead edenseven as Managing Partner.

As businesses within public and private sectors prioritise net zero targets and plan their Covid-19 recovery, there exist both significant risks and opportunities. As a leading innovator in digital transformation, Cambridge Management Consulting is launching edenseven to help businesses maximise their opportunities and manage their risks through the application of digital technology to the net zero challenge.

Combining Cambridge Management Consulting’s ability to extract value from data with edenseven’s knowledge of the environmental sector, sustainability transformation can be delivered at scale, helping organisations implement data-led strategies, on-target and on-time.

Pete Nisbet, Managing Partner of edenseven, explains: “We saw an urgent need for a management consultancy that can link technology understanding and market experience to enable sustainable growth. We see data analytics as central to the company-wide changes required to deliver net zero commitments.”

Chris Rowley, co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman of edenseven, explains why he is excited about edenseven: “Sustainability should be at the core of business strategy. It is the future. Leaders that transform swiftly will benefit their stakeholders and their businesses. We’ve founded edenseven because we firmly believe in the opportunity to deliver rapid transformation with real business benefits.”

Tim Passingham is Chairman of Cambridge Management Consulting, co-founder and Non-Executive Director of edenseven, and adds: “We have wanted to launch a business focussed on climate change since the inception of Cambridge Management Consulting. edenseven will help us magnify the positive impact we seek to have on the planet. We can help bring our digital skills to corporates struggling to really understand how they are progressing towards net zero and help them accelerate that progress.”

edenseven will initially operate in ten countries and serve companies internationally. Like the other Cambridge Management Consulting companies, edenseven will also donate over one percent of its profits to charity and support all of its staff, consultants and associates to give at least one percent of their time pro bono to support environmental causes.

