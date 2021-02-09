Green gusts of wind atop Empire State

The investment group behind the iconic Empire State Building, has announced it’s become the nation’s largest user of 100% green energy in the real estate sector.

That follows the Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s decision to purchase wind-powered electricity for its entire commercial portfolio, under a three-year contract with Green Mountain Energy.

The agreement will see ESRT’s 10.1 million-square-foot portfolio powered by wind electricity. That’s more than 300 million kWh of renewable energy and savings of around 204,116 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The savings equate to the removal of all New York taxis for one year, or the switching off of all the lights of every household in the city for a month!

The Empire State Building has also undergone an energy and efficiency retrofit, which began ten years ago as part of a $550 million (£402m) restoration programme.

The measures have already delivered a 40% reduction in energy use and emissions, the company said.

Dana Robbins Schneider, Senior Vice President, Director of Energy, Sustainability and Environmental Social, and Governance at Empire State Realty Trust, said: “We continue to advance our commitment to solutions that reduce our environmental impact. Our tenants now work in carbon-neutral offices and the investment community can recognise our leadership.”