Nuclear Decommissioning Authority appoints new Sellafield chair

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has appointed Tony Meggs as the new Chair of its subsidiary Sellafield Ltd.

He will take up the post for a three-year term on 3rd May 2021, replacing Lorraine Baldry who has led the Sellafield Board since May 2018.

Mr Meggs has 30 years of experience across the public and private sector – he was most recently Chair of Crossrail, engaged in 2019 to oversee the integration phase of the project.

He has also held several senior roles at BP and as Head of Technology was responsible was responsible for the organisation’s central project and engineering functions and research and development.

More recently, Mr Meggs was able to gain first-hand experience of the Sellafield nuclear site as Chief Executive of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority.

He said: “Being appointed to the role of Chair at Sellafield Ltd is an honour and a privilege. The ongoing work to clean-up and decommission the Sellafield site is of national importance and the opportunities are huge. I look forward to working with David Peattie and the Sellafield Board and Executive team to progress this important mission.”