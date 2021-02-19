SSEN procures 348MW of flexible energy service contracts

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has secured 348MW of flexible energy service contracts across seven locations in its north and southern distribution areas.

They span across five sites in Scotland and two sites in central and southern England, with the total capacity equivalent to the electricity needed to power around 91,000 homes.

In the north of Scotland, SSEN has secured 200MW of flexibility, with 150MW of these services across five hydropower sites.

In southern and central England, an additional 198MW has been made available to the electricity grid across sites in Havant and Rownhams, with the two locations using a combination of diesel and gas power, battery storage and gas reciprocating engines.

SSEN now has 446.8MW of contracted services across its network, with the flexibility secured using Constraint Managed Zones (CMZ) contracts, which play a crucial role in supporting the delivery of a smarter electricity grid and a cost-effective transition to net zero.

CMZs provide an an alternative to traditional electricity generation being used when the main power network is temporarily disconnected, such as during a prolong powercut or a period of network maintenance. They provide renewable energy generation and energy storage measures to keep the power flowing until the main electricity supply is back and running.

Alex Howsin, Flexible Solutions Manager at SSEN said: “These new CMZ contracts help us in supporting the communities we serve by providing additional flexible, cost-effective and secure energy sources for the management and flexibility of the electricity network.

“CMZ contracts are a vital part of SSEN’s commitment to running a network that puts flexibility first. Today’s announcement provides an exciting example of how we are leading the way in securing safe and secure electricity solutions across Great Britain while also seeking to reduce carbon emissions and support the journey to net zero.”